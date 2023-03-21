MHA approves Delhi Budget amid row between AAP and BJP

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the Budget for Delhi on Tuesday. The approval was conveyed to Delhi government, PTI cited sources in the L-G's office as saying.

Earlier, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Budget file was resent to the home ministry for approval, amid a row between the AAP dispensation and the Centre over the issue.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Gahlot said the Budget was stalled on Monday. He said the file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs physically and through mail for approval.

The presentation of the Delhi government's Budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, was put on hold, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations in various heads.

The Delhi Assembly was adjourned for two hours on Tuesday amid a ruckus between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP over a breach of privilege notice in connection with alleged leaking of Budget details.

The House proceedings were adjourned once in the morning as well after AAP MLAs trooped into the Well following the conclusion of Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot's address over the stalling of the Budget.

(With PTI inputs)