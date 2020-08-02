MHA seeks 3 additional months for framing Citizenship Amendment Act rules

After missing the six-month deadline, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now sought an additional three months' time for framing rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The MHA has now written to the Department Related Standing Committee for Subordinate Legislation seeking more time, as stipulated in the Manual of Parliamentary Work, officials said.

The CAA, passed in December last year and came into force on January 10, provides citizenship to six non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered in India before 31 December, 2014. Only after notifying the rules, the Act can be implemented.

As per the manual, the MHA had to frame the rules within six months but it missed the July 10 deadline.

"In case the Ministries/Departments are not able to frame the rules within the prescribed period of six months, they should seek extension of time from the Committee on Subordinate Legislation stating reasons for such extension; such extension being not more than for a period of three months at a time. The request should be made after obtaining the approval of the Minister," the manual said.

The Opposition had protested against the Bill when it came for passage in Parliament late last year, accusing the government of introducing religion as criteria for citizenship. It also resulted in huge protests across the country, amid accusations that it was aimed at targeting Muslims.

In January, reports, including in DH, had suggested that the MHA may include a provision for seeking documents to prove their religion and their entry into India before the cut-off date from people seeking citizenship under the CAA. Those applying will also have to provide proof that they came from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh..