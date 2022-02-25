Mini conclave of Opposition to mark Stalin's biography release event

The event to release Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s autobiography on February 28 will be a mini-conclave of Opposition leaders with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M)’s Pinarayi Vijayan, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and NC’s Omar Abdullah set to be in attendance.

Gandhi will release Ungalil Oruvan (one among you), the first part of Stalin’s biography that covers the first 23 years of his life from 1953 to 1976, before he was arrested under MISA during Emergency, at the auditorium of the Chennai Trade Centre Monday evening.

Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister, Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, will also attend the event as speakers. DMK MPs T R Baalu and Kanimozhi and party general secretary Durai Murugan will also be on the dais.

This is the second time that Gandhi will fly to Chennai in four years for a DMK event—in 2018, he attended the unveiling of M Karunanidhi’s statue by his mother Sonia Gandhi. It was at this event Stalin declared Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the UPA.

During his trip to Chennai, Gandhi will visit Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the headquarters of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), during which he will interact with newly-elected representatives of the urban local bodies.

The invitation to Gandhi comes close on the heels of Banerjee’s initiative to hold a conclave of chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states. Stalin has accepted the invitation and will participate in the meeting in New Delhi soon.

Although Stalin's acceptance of the invitation led to speculation of cutting ties with Congress, the DMK inviting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has put to rest all rumours. Stalin has been dropping enough hints that a nationwide alternative to BJP cannot be formed without Congress.

