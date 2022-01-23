Mining allegations by Akali Dal frivolous, says Channi

Reacting strongly to "baseless and frivolous" allegations levelled against him by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi dared him to present proof OF his involvement in sand mining across the state.

"I have never denied my relationship with my nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey and being a relative, he might be present at some of my functions. It is not a crime if I get clicked with my relatives at my son's marriage or some other functions," Channi said in a statement, while categorically denying his any link in Honey's money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Lashing out at Majithia for the slanderous and misleading campaign against him, Channi said the SAD leader is dancing to the tunes of the BJP government and is trying to take revenge from him for booking him in an NDPS case, as earlier, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is in "cahoots" with the SAD-BJP, had "covered up his sins".

Channi said, "Let me remind Majithia that he was investigated by ED for his relations with drug peddlers and a drug kingpin named him for sheltering and facilitating smuggling of drugs. Majithia's photos were with them, does it mean he knew them and sheltering them?"

The chief minister asked Majthia, former Chief Minister Parkash Badal and his son Sukhbir Badal to clear their stand on their relationship with drug peddlers, such as Anwar Masih, Bittu Aulakh, Jagdish Bhola, Gurdeep Ranu and Satpreet Satta, with whom they usually shared political stages and also attended public functions.

Calling ED's raid and opposition scurrilous attacks a "political vendetta" ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections, Channi said, "The BJP is using central agencies to take revenge after PM Modi fiasco, and opposition is now taking now playing politics over the issue in Punjab."

Majithia, who has "annihilated the future of Punjab's youth" during the SAD-BJP governance for 10 years now questioning others' integrity is "amusing", Channi said.

Reacting to audio recordings of the Salapur village Sarpanch Iqbal Singh and his son Binder, naming him, Channi said that a person might take his name for personal gain, but that doesn't guarantee their association. "They all are afraid and annoyed of me for selfless working for four months and spending government funds on the welfare of people, which they want to utilise on building their multi-crore empires," he said.

