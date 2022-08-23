Ministers told to show reports on PM advice compliance

Ministers asked to submit responses on compliance with PM Modi's advice: Report

The ministers of various departments were required to submit reports on a number of issues

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 11:58 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Ministers in the Narendra Modi-led government have been asked to submit compliance and progress reports on actionable points of advice given by the prime minister a few months ago, according to a Times of India report

The ministers of various departments were required to submit responses on issues such as the procurement of goods and services through the Government e-Marketplace portal, holding 'tiffin baithaks' with officials, and using social media to disseminate government decisions. Modi had introduced the 'tiffin baithak', which was aimed at team-building, when he was the Gujarat chief minister. The idea was for officials to bring tiffins to meetings and share food as well as ideas.

"The government has a huge focus on monitoring and follow-up," a senior government official told the publication. "This follow-up of actionable tips shortlisted after rounds of meetings of the Council of Ministers chaired by the PM shows how progress is monitored. We have given the details concerning our departments."

Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
BJP
Gujarat

