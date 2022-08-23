Ministers asked to submit responses on compliance with PM Modi's advice: Report

Ministers in the Narendra Modi-led government have been asked to submit compliance and progress reports on actionable points of advice given by the prime minister a few months ago, according to a Times of India report.

The ministers of various departments were required to submit responses on issues such as the procurement of goods and services through the Government e-Marketplace portal, holding 'tiffin baithaks' with officials, and using social media to disseminate government decisions. Modi had introduced the 'tiffin baithak', which was aimed at team-building, when he was the Gujarat chief minister. The idea was for officials to bring tiffins to meetings and share food as well as ideas.

"The government has a huge focus on monitoring and follow-up," a senior government official told the publication. "This follow-up of actionable tips shortlisted after rounds of meetings of the Council of Ministers chaired by the PM shows how progress is monitored. We have given the details concerning our departments."