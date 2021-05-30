Ministers compelled to speak out on any subject to save PM Modi's 'false image': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the government, saying ministers of different departments are compelled to speak out on any subject just to save the "false image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For the sake of PM's false image, any minister of any department is compelled to speak anything on any subject," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PM की झूठी छवि के लिए किसी भी विभाग का मंत्री किसी भी विषय पर कुछ भी बोलने के लिए मजबूर है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2021

His remarks came a day after Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar attacked Gandhi for his choice of words like "nautanki" for the prime minister when Modi was working to curb Covid-19 and alleged that it was part of the toolkit's script.

Javadekar also asserted that the Covid-19 vaccination will be complete in India by December this year, after Rahul Gandhi slammed the government's efforts on the drive in the midst of a vaccine shortage.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the government asking, "Better unravel the mystery of the missing vaccines now before public anger over shortage of vaccines pours into the streets."

He said state governments are not able to get supplies from any manufacturer -- domestic or foreign.

"So, from where do the corporates expect to get their supplies?

"The proper thing to do is direct a CAG driven full-scope audit of capacity, production, despatch, supply and customers' lists of the two domestic manufacturers," he said on Twitter.

He also asked the corporates to tell from where they will get the supplies of vaccines.

"The mystery of the 'missing vaccines' is deepening every day," he said.