Misgovernance order of the day under BJP, Modi does not respond to letters, claims Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Centre of misgovernance and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond to letters sent by him.

Whenever the state made a demand, the Centre did not care, Gehlot said addressing a Congress rally on price rise. Gehlot alleged that misgovernance has existed since the Modi government came to power.

“When a letter is written to the prime minister, no reply comes. Narendra Modi would be the first prime minister in the country who is not answering the letters of a chief minister, guess in which direction this country is going,” he said. He said the country is passing through a serious situation.

“Farmers were killed, the price of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and everything else has increased,” he said while holding policies of the Centre responsible for inflation.

