'Misled, betrayed, cheated': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi over unemployment

Misled, betrayed: Rahul's dig at Modi over unemployment

Gandhi shared a graph which showed that unemployment had doubled in five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 15:05 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI file photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of joblessness, asking if India's unemployed youth can use "unparliamentary" words -- misled, betrayed and cheated -- "for your lies" of providing two crore jobs every year.

Gandhi shared a graph based on the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data which showed that unemployment had doubled in five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

The graph showed the percentage of unemployment in the last five years with the poser: "Where are the 2 crore jobs/year, Prime Minister?"

"Misled. Betrayed. Cheated. Prime Minister, can India's unemployed youth use these 'unparliamentary' words for your lies?" the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Gandhi's attack also comes after opposition uproar over certain words of common use being categorised as unparliamentary in a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Unemployment
Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
CMIE

