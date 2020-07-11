Mismanagement at Goa Covid-19 hospital; let army take over facility: Opposition

The Opposition in Goa on Saturday demanded that the Indian armed forces take over the management of the state's only Covid-19 management facility, even as Goa's Covid-19 death count reached double figures, with two persons dying due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

State Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has also demanded a white paper detailing the extent of Covid-19 spread in the state and the government's Covid management efforts to counter it.

"I demand that the government must immediately hand over the Covid hospital management to the Army, before more damage is done to the innocent people," Kamat said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

On Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met local commanders of the Indian Armed force units in the state -- Indian Navy and Indian Army, as well as top Indian Coast Guard officials and sought help from the uniformed forces to supplement the state government's Covid-management efforts. Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had told reporters after the meeting, that the armed forces had agreed to offer help vis a vis manpower, health facilities and medical personnel to tide the crisis.

But Kamat in his statement said that this assistance should come sooner rather than later.

"I want to ask the government with heavy heart 'How many more deaths dies the government need to show sensitivity towards Covid patients to provide proper, safe and secure food and other facilities?'" the former Chief Minister also said, adding that until then the state government should ensure that all patients admitted to Covid-19 facilities in Goa should be provided with "hygienic, quality food, clean drinking water and provided with comfortable facilities".

"I once again demand that government must release White Paper on Covid pandemic in Goa immediately," Kamat said.