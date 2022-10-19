Mistry rejects team Tharoor's 'malpractice' allegation

Mistry rejects team Tharoor's 'malpractice' allegation

Mistry said on Wednesday that they have prepared a detailed reply on their allegations and said the letter should not have been leaked to the media

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 16:36 ist
Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry shows the empty ballot box before the start of voting for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has rejected the allegation levelled by team Tharoor regarding the party presidential poll, adding that there was no basis of the complaint as there was no specific allegation.

He said on Wednesday that they have prepared a detailed reply on the allegations adding that the letter should not have been leaked to the media. There were only two complaints about two ballot boxes during the counting, he said.

Also Read | Congress presidential poll: Calling Shashi Tharoor loser would be a mistake

Mistry said, "Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Shashi Tharoor were candidates of the election of the President of Indian National Congress. The polling was held on 17th October, 2022 and counting took place today, ie 19th October, 2022 in the presence of the authorised Agents of the contested candidates. The total votes polled are 9,385. Mallikarjun Kharge got 7,897 votes, Shashi Tharoor 1,072.

"As per the Article XVIII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Mallikajun Kharge elected as President of Indian National Congress," he said.

Madhusudan Mistry
Congress 
India News
Indian Politics
Shashi Tharoor
Mallikarjun Kharge

