MK Stalin accuses BJP of murdering social justice in Karnataka

Accusing the ruling BJP of murdering the concept of social justice in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday found fault with the Bommai government’s decision to scrap 4 per cent quota for Muslims “keeping elections in mind” and said people are being discriminated based on who vote for the saffron party.

Addressing a meeting convened by him on social justice and attended by a host of Opposition parties, Stalin demanded that reservation regime be introduced in judiciary and promotions in central government jobs while questioning the rationale for quota for Economically Weaker Sections, claiming that the Modi government “cunningly” added ‘economically’ along with socially and educationally.

Referring to the scrapping of scrapping quota for Muslims, Stalin said the decision of the Bommai government would lead to enmity between the communities.

“The quota scrapped for Muslims has been given to other two communities thereby setting the ground for enmity between the groups concerned. The Scheduled Castes are also discriminated against. They have done this keeping the upcoming elections in kind. People have been discriminated against based on a notion of who votes for BJP and who does not. Social justice has been murdered so blatantly in Karnataka,” he said.

He found fault with those supporting EWS quota, saying those who were against any reservation citing merit are supporting it. “I don’t want to further explain the agenda behind this. It is their grudge that reservation paves way for the upward mobility for all communities which make them speak against reservation. What is their logic to support 10 per cent EWS reservation then? Is it not against merit?”

Stalin also called for setting up social justice monitoring cells in all states to look at whether the yardstick of social justice is being followed in education, employment, appointments and promotions.

At the meeting, almost all leaders demanded that Caste Census be held immediately besides arguing for quota regime in the private sector, as the public sector is being “dismantled”. Ashok Gehlot, Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Sanjay Singh, Chagan Bhujbal, ET Mohammed Bashir, Vaiko and P Wilson among others attended the meet that was seen as an Opposition gathering against the BJP.

While Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded that the OBC quota should be proportionate to their population, his party colleague said, “Let us boycott the national Census. We should give a call – no to Census if there is no Caste Census. Why do we need numbers? Numbers have chemistry. Numbers have psychology and numbers have traction. We need all these three.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said those who speak about social justice are either arrested or harassed.

While demanding quota for Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims, Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien said referring to parties like BJD, YSR Congress and BSP, “two-three parties who do not want to fight the BJP are not here. This is not the time to sit on the fence. BJD and Naveen Patnaik ought to be here. It is not to remain in grey. It is time to be white or black.”

TRS’ K Keshava Rao wondered why are upper caste and not OBC candidates fielded in constituencies where the OBCs are in majority.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said the lateral entry in bureaucracy is the death knell for quota while batting for Caste Census. “The BJP is running away from Caste Census because its mother RSS wants the 'varna system' to continue,” he added.

VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan demanded an increase in quota for OBCs, SCs and STs as EWS verdict has removed obstacles for hiking reservation, private sector quota, Caste Census and women’s reservation bill, as part of the fight against the ‘sanatana’ forces.

DMK’s P Wilson said parties need to come together to address systemic abuse of power.