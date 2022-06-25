MLAs may not be here, but party is intact, says Shiv Sena leader

'MLAs may not be here, but Shiv Sena is intact'

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 25 2022, 03:27 ist
Sachin Ahir

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir on Friday said that the party remains intact despite MLAs not being present in Maharashtra.

"Today we had a party meeting with district leaders. After CM Uddhav Thackeray's speech, party leaders got energy. MLAs may not be here but the party is intact. Party's full base is there and with this spirit, we will fight," Ahir said, as reported by ANI.

Even as the two warring Shiv Sena factions prepare for a legal battle, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi could manage to reassert its majority amid all odds. This has prompted the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party to be on its guard, and not be hasty with any moves that could backfire.

Meanwhile, launching a scorching counter-attack on the rebels, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday dared them to win the elections "without using the name of Shiv Sena or the Thackerays", even as allies Nationalist Congress Party-Congress reiterated their commitment to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
 

