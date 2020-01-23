MNS unveils new flag, bears royal seal of Shivaji

Rebranding itself in the changing political dynamics, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday unveiled its new party flag.

The flag is saffron and bears the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.

The flag was unveiled in the day-long convention of the MNS at NESCO Complex at Goregaon, coinciding with the 94th birth anniversary of his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The royal seal has the following text in Sanskrit:

प्रतिपच्चन्द्रलेखेव वर्धिष्णुर्विश्ववन्दिता |

शाहसूनो: शिवस्यैषा मुद्रा भद्राय राजते ||

(Ever-Increasing Like The Crescent Moon, The Kingdom Of Shivaji, The Son Of Shahaji, will always seek the welfare of the people )

The MNS chief would be addressing his party workers in Mumbai during a day-long maha-adhiveshan event. The stage has photographs of Veer Savarkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Prabodhankar Thackeray and Savitribai Phule.