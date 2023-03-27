'Modani': Rahul targets PM Modi over Adani issue after Lok Sabha disqualification

'Modani': Rahul targets PM Modi over Adani issue

Rahul alleged that his disqualification from the Lok Sabha was owed to him raising questions on the Adani issue and the PM's alleged proximity to the embattled tycoon

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to address a press conference in New Delhi on March 25, 2023, after being disqualified as a member of parliament. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why there was no investigation into the investment of people's retirement fund in the Adani group even after various allegations were leveled against the firm.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "LIC's capital, to Adani! SBI's capital, to Adani! EPFO's capital too, to Adani! Why is public's retirement money being invested in Adani's companies even after 'Modani' exposed?".

Also Read | Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insult country: Cong's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"Mr prime minister, no investigation, no answer! Why the fear?," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

A major political controversy erupted after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, last month.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister on the Adani issue and has been demanding an investigation into the matter.

He has alleged that his disqualification from the Lok Sabha was due to him raising questions on the Adani issue, but asserted that he will continue to do so even if he is disqualified from Parliament for life.

The former Congress chief was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday after he was convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term in a defamation case by a Surat court.

