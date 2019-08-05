Modi 2:0 on fasttrack towards fulfilling core agenda

When the BJP revoked Article 370 seven decades after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was given special status under it, the saffron party indicated its resolve to move forward towards fulfilling its core agenda.

“Ek desh me do Vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahin challenge" (two separate laws, two heads of state and two flags won’t work in one nation), the famous lines were the battle cry of Jansangh President Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Abrogation of Article 370 along with the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and introduction of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has found a mention in the manifesto of BJP in almost every election.

However, as the promises remained unfulfilled in the first tenure, the saffron leader RSS has in the last two years repeatedly asked the BJP on the status of core issues. Its chief Mohan Bhagwat had asked for the construction of Ram temple "at the earliest".

Then B L Santosh of RSS was made the BJP general secretary (Organisation) replacing Ramlal, who maintained a low profile. Santosh is considered an assertive leader who would take up core issues, and his role is of a bridge between the party and the Sangh.

The manifesto of the saffron party for 2019 elections reiterated its position on Article 370 and Article 35A. It further said, “We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state.”

The move on 370 came days after the government despite running short of numbers in Rajya Sabha managed to pass the triple talaq bill. The BJP is expecting a positive decision over Ram temple from the Supreme Court, which will start hearing the case daily Tuesday onwards.

With the main Opposition party, Congress in total disarray, the BJP has been pushing for the measures it held dear to its heart. Though in Rajya Sabha it does not have enough numbers, it has managed to pass contentious bills like triple talaq, RTI and UAPA. Many opposition parties helped the BJP in passing bills either by voting with it or abstaining from voting.