Modi biggest 'nautankibaaz' in the country, says Owaisi

Modi biggest 'nautankibaaz' in the country, says Owaisi

Owaisi said the real ‘tapasya’ was done by the farmers in their protests during which around 750 of them died

PTI
PTI, Barabanki,
  • Nov 21 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 21:03 ist
PM Narendra Modi (L) and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. credit: PTI File Photo and AFP File Photo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday called Modi the biggest "nautankibaaz" (actor) in the country, saying he entered politics by mistake, else he would have given a run for money to the actors in the film industry.

"Prime Minister Modi is the biggest 'nautankibaaz' in the country, and by mistake, he has entered politics, else what would have happened to the people of the film industry. All the awards would have been won by Modi,” Owaisi said, addressing a public meeting here.

“After announcing the repeal of three farm laws, the Prime Minister had said that there had been some shortcoming in his 'tapasya' (penance). This tells us what a big actor our Prime Minister is," he added.

Owaisi said the real ‘tapasya’ was done by the farmers in their protests during which around 750 of them died.

He also said Modi doesn’t leave any chance of turning himself into a “hero”.

The Muslim leader said Modi announced the repeal of the farm laws to appease farmers in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

 