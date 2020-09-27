Modi cites UPA-II initiative to hardsell farm sector reforms in Mann ki Baat address

Days after farmers protests in Punjab and Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday brought under sharp focus instances of farmers who have benefited from from agriculture sector reforms.

Seeking to blunt the criticism of the latest round of farm sector reforms by Congress and other opposition parties, the Prime Minister recounted the success stories of a farmers from Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, who benefited from the exemption of sale of fruits and vegetables from the APMC Act towards the end of UPA-II.

Read | Farm Bills: Liberation or death knell?

In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, Modi recalled how Kanwar Chauhan, a farmer from Sonipat in Haryana, had to face difficulties if he tried to sell his fruits and vegetables outside the ‘mandi’.

“...many a times his produce and carts would get confiscated. But, in 2014, fruits and vegetables were excluded from the APMC Act, which, greatly benefited him and fellow farmers in the neighborhood,” the prime minister told his listeners.

He recounted how farmers in different states had formed farmer producer organisations to sell their produce directly to the consumers without any middleman and increased their income manifold.

“They have the power to sell their fruits and vegetables, anywhere and to anyone! And this power is the foundation of their progress,” the prime minister said.

In Pics | Farmers protest over Farm Bills across India

“Now this power has also been imparted to other farmers of the country not only for marketing of the fruits and vegetables but whatever they are producing or cultivating in their fields, – paddy, wheat, mustard, sugarcane, whatever they are growing they have now got the freedom to sell where they can get a higher price according to their wish,” Modi said.

Karnataka, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Haryana had exempted fruits and vegetables from APMC Act in January and February 2014 after an intervention by Rahul Gandhi, the then Congress vice president.