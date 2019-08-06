Modi created history with his vision: Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history with his clarity and determination on the Kashmir issue, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, asserting that the vision of party's ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee's has proved correct and that of Jawaharlal Nehru a "failure".

In a blog following the government's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status, he also took a dig at the Congress over its opposition to the exercise, saying its leadership is determined to succeed in its race to the bottom.

Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have earned a place in history, the former Union minister said.

Jaitley said the "popular support" to this move has compelled several opposition parties to support it as they have sensed the ground reality and do not want to face the wrath of the people.

"Today, when history is being re-written, it has given a verdict that Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision on Kashmir was the correct one and Panditji's dream solution has proved to be a failure... The prime minister has created history through his absolute clarity and determination," he said.