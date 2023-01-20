Modi distributes job letters, Congress says too little and demands filling of 30 lakh government job vacancies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday electronically distributed 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments and said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' exercises had become an identity of his government.

This was the third such 'mela' since October 22, 2022, after the PM in June directed ministries and departments to fill 10 lakh government vacancies in mission mode by December 2023.

The Congress said the 71,000 appointment letters that the PM distributed were too little. Reminding the PM of his promise of giving two crore jobs every year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 30 lakh government department posts are still vacant. "The process is on to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give two crore jobs per year. Tell the youth — where are the 16 crore jobs in the last eight years," Kharge tweeted in Hindi.

.@narendramodi जी, सरकारी विभागों में 30 लाख पद ख़ाली है। आज आप जो 71,000 भर्ती पत्र बाँट रहे है, वो केवल ‘ऊँट के मुँह में जीरा है’! ख़ाली पद भरने की प्रक्रिया है। आपने तो सालाना 2 Cr नई नौकरियाँ देने का वादा किया था। युवाओं को बताइये — 8 साल की 16 Cr नई नौकरियाँ कहाँ है ? — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 20, 2023

Addressing the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, Modi noted that many recruits are from families where no one was in government service. He said that a transparent and clear recruitment process awards people's merit and competence. The recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others.

On November 22, 2022, more than 71,000 job aspirants were handed over appointment letters for government jobs.