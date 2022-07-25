Modi eyes Samajwadi Party’s Yadav vote bank in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2024 LS polls

In an apparent bid to stop the Samajwadi Party (SP) from making a clean sweep, and getting a majority in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has set its sights on winning over SP’s ‘Yadav’ vote bank. The SP had managed to substantially increase its tally in the recently concluded assembly polls in the politically crucial state, which sends 80 members of parliament to the Lok Sabha, and the BJP wants to thwart SP’s progression in the 2024 general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, virtually attended a programme organised to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who had been a close confidante of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Modi lauded Harmohan's contributions to society, which would be remembered by future generations.

Although scheduled to attend the programme in person in Kanpur, Modi couldn’t make it as he was occupied with the swearing-in of the new President, Droupadi Murmu.

“Harmohan Singh Yadav dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation…he will continue to be a guiding force for many in the generations to come,” the Prime Minister said.

Chaudhary Harmohan’s family commands considerable respect among the Yadav community, especially in the western and central regions of UP.

Modi’s attendance, albeit virtually, at the event comes at a time when Harmohan’s son Chaudhary Sukhram Yadav, who is a veteran SP leader, had been regularly meeting with BJP leader and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, triggering speculations about the former joining the saffron party. Sukhram, who has been a Rajya Sabha member, is the national vice president of the apex body of the 'Yadavs' in the country, All India Yadav Samaj, which had organised the event. Harmohan's grandson Mohit Yadav had joined the BJP ahead of the UP Assembly polls.

The saffron party was also buoyed by the victory of Bhojpuri film actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, alias Nirahua, in the recent Lok Sabha bye-election, in ‘Yadav’-dominated Azamgarh. SP president Akhilesh Yadav had won from Azamgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Yadavs are deserting Akhilesh…the younger generation in the community does not approve of the caste-based politics pursued by SP,” said a senior state BJP leader while speaking to DH here. BJP has set a target of winning all the 80 seats in UP in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Although the SP failed to dislodge the BJP in the UP assembly polls, the party managed to increase its tally from 47 in 2017 polls to 111 in the 2024 polls.