Modi-Gehlot contest tribal outreach ahead of polls

Sharing the stage at the Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's predominantly tribal district of Banswara on Tuesday, the BJP and Congress leaderships faced off over their respective governments' contributions to tribal empowerment and honouring Adivasi history and traditions.

The contest over harnessing political capital from their tribal outreach is set to escalate in the ten Assembly polls slated in the next 12 months, including Gujarat. Several poll-bound states, such as Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, have significant tribal populations.

At the event in Mangarh, on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, to honour the memory of over 1500 tribals the British gunned down in 1913, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reminded those gathered of the measures their respective governments have taken for the betterment of tribals.

Gehlot reiterated his demand that the Mangarh Dham memorial is declared a 'national monument'. In a now-deleted tweet, the PIB said, "PM@narendarmodi declares Mangadh Dham as National Monument,#Rajasthan." The PM asked the states that neighbour Mangarh to come up with a roadmap for the development of Mangarh, sidestepping Gehlot's demand.

Underscoring its cultural and political importance, the PM said the Mangarh Dham was Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan's shared heritage. Apart from Gehlot, MP and Gujarat CMs also attended the event. Gujarat has 27 of its 182-seats reserved for tribals. MP has 47 (out of 230) and Rajasthan 25 (out of 200).

In Chhattisgarh, also scheduled for polls, along with MP and Rajasthan by December 2023, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government launched a three-day 'National Tribal Dance Festival' and statehood celebrations on Tuesday. Baghel said 1,500 tribal artists from India and ten other countries - Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo and others - were participating in the festival. Of its 90 Assembly seats, 34 are reserved for STs. However, some tribal organisations announced a boycott of the dance festival, accusing the government of failing to protect their reservation rights.

At another event in Gujarat's Jambughoda in the Panchmahal district, the PM targeted the Congress for ignoring tribals. He said the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government put the tribal development ministry in place. "It was our government which decided that November 15 will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (tribal pride day) to honour Birsa Munda," he said at both events. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to hold public meetings in tribal areas of Gujarat.

At Mangarh, Gehlot recounted the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and BR Ambedkar in shaping India's democracy strong roots, which is why Modi commands respect globally because he leads a country that has deep roots in democracy.