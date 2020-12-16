Modi government continuously working for farmers' interests: Amit Shah

'Modi govt continuously working for farmers' interests'

He also said this assistance will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 15:11 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the country's farmers. 

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the Modi government has taken another major decision and approved an assistance of Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers.

Shah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this decision, which will benefit five crore sugarcane farmers, their families and five lakh workers associated with the sector.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the prime minister, has approved the assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers.

Currently, there are close to five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents in the country.

In addition to this, there are about five lakh workers employed in sugar mills and ancillary activities and their livelihood depends on the sugar industry, an official statement said.

