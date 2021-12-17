Modi government treating EC as subservient tool: Congress leader Surjewala

The Congress on Friday hit out at the government, alleging that it was treating the Election Commission as its "subservient tool".

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala charged that the government has fallen to a new low in destroying institutions in the country.

Citing reports that a Law Ministry official had sought the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner and ECs at a meeting with the PM's principal secretary, the Congress leader said this "was unheard of in independent India".

"Cat is out of the bag! What was whispered till now is a fact. PMO summoning ECI was unheard of in independent India. Treating EC as a subservient tool is yet another low in Modi Government's record of destroying every institution," Surjewala said on Twitter tagging news reports in this regard.

The reports said the CEC had reservations on a note from a Law Ministry official that the Principal Secretary to PM, P K Mishra, will “chair a meeting” on a common electoral roll and “expects CEC” to be present.

According to PTI, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and fellow Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey recently held an "informal interaction" with the Prime Minister's Office to bridge gaps in understanding of key electoral reforms between the poll panel and the Law Ministry, with EC sources insisting on Friday that the question of propriety does not arise in doing so.

The commission had been pushing for reforms in electoral laws and related issues, and the virtual interaction in November was held to "bridge the gaps in understanding the points of views of the Law Ministry and the Election Commission (EC)", they said.

Sources told PTI amid a series of correspondence between the government and the poll panel on electoral reforms, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took the lead in organising the "informal interaction" with the three commissioners.

Responding to a news report published on Friday that the Law Ministry had sent a letter to the EC saying that the principal secretary to the prime minister will chair a meeting on common electoral roll and "expects the CEC" to be present, the sources said the three commissioners did not attend that formal meeting.

Responding to the news report, former chief election commissoner (CEC) S Y Quraishi said it was "absolutely shocking". When asked to explain his remarks, he said his words have summed up everything.

