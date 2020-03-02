Modi govt follows Gandhian thought for inclusive development: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government is following Gandhian thought for inclusive development of the country, according to an official statement.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office launched a special series of programmes to mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, conducted by Kendriya Bhandar along with its strategic partner, Centre for Strategy and Leadership.

"Our government led by PM Modi is committed to promoting the teachings of Bapu, which are crucial for the development of a nation. Be it yoga, swachata or healthy eating, we are following Gandhian thought for inclusive development," he said.

Kendriya Bhandar's Managing Director Mukesh Kumar said, it is a unique privilege for Kendriya Bhandar to play a small part in commemorating the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi by conducting a series of five events each focused on a key topic that was not only important to the Father of the Nation, but is also critical to the growth and development of the people of the nation.

Talking on the theme of the first event of the series, Vikas Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Strategy and Leadership, said, "Gandhi ji's life is a lesson and one should adopt his teachings in everyday life, particularly the youth of the nation who can make the greatest difference through his ideals."

Thematic discussions, a live cooking session, and a yoga dance performance "Shiv Tandav Stotram" were the highlights of the programme.

The programme also featured an exhibition with free diet and yoga consultation for all participants.

The programme was attended by members of parliament, senior government officials, eminent Gandhians, heads of missions of various countries, representatives from the United Nations, doctors, dietitians, naturopaths, chefs, bloggers, and media, the statement issued by Kendriya Bhandar said.