Modi govt ignoring needs of soldiers: NCP on CAG report

Accusing the Modi government of ignoring the needs of soldiers, the NCP on Wednesday claimed that a "1965-like situation" may arise if they "continue" to face scarcity of basic facilities.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik made the remarks after a CAG report pulled up the government for delay in procurement of special clothing, equipment, snow goggles and multi-purpose boots that are required to be provided to soldiers serving in high altitude areas.

Malik, also the NCP's national spokesperson, further accused the Centre of ignoring the needs of soldiers.

"It is the responsibility of Modi government to look after our soldiers who guard our borders and the government is ignoring the needs of the soldiers. The government should focus on catering to the needs of the soldiers than diverting their attention on other issues. #Siachen," Malik tweeted.

"If the scarcity of basic facilities for soldiers continues then it will create 1965-like situations. #Siachen #Border," he said on the micro-blogging site, without specifying details.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said the report is a "little outdated" as it pertains to 2015 -16.