Modi govt should ban EVMs in 2024 elections: NCP

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Saturday urged the BJP-led Centre to return to the process of ballot paper instead of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) because of repeated concerns.

“Bangladesh has recently banned the use of EVMs and is all set to go for General Elections using ballot paper. Many developed countries in the world have banned the use of EVMs doubting the authenticity of the same,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

Read | Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Oppn unity, says Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

“In India, the united opposition has time again expressed concerns regarding EVMs. However, the Modi government is yet to address our fears," said Tapase.

He further said that recently the NCP President Sharad Pawar had convened a meeting of prominent Opposition parties regarding issues connected with the use of EVMs.

“If the BJP is so confident of returning to power in 2024, they should dispel all doubts in the minds of civil society and political parties and face the electorate using the ballot paper or does the BJP fear that it will not cross the 150 mark,” he asked.