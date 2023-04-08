Modi govt should ban EVMs in 2024 elections: NCP

Modi govt should ban EVMs in 2024 elections: NCP

If the BJP is so confident of returning to power in 2024, they should face the electorate using the ballot paper

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 08 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 15:33 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Saturday urged the BJP-led Centre to return to the process of ballot paper instead of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) because of repeated concerns. 

“Bangladesh has recently banned the use of EVMs and is all set to go for General Elections using ballot paper. Many developed countries in the world have banned the use of EVMs doubting the authenticity of the same,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. 

Read | Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Oppn unity, says Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

“In India, the united opposition has time again expressed concerns regarding EVMs. However, the Modi government is yet to address our fears," said Tapase. 

He further said that recently the NCP President Sharad Pawar had convened a meeting of prominent Opposition parties regarding issues connected with the use of EVMs.

“If the BJP is so confident of returning to power in 2024, they should dispel all doubts in the minds of civil society and political parties and face the electorate using the ballot paper or does the BJP fear that it will not cross the 150 mark,” he asked. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCP
Nationalist Congress Party
Sharad Pawar
India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Electronic Voting Machines
EVM
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

 