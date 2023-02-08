Modi govt used central agencies to aid Adani, alleges Congress

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of using central investigating agencies to help the Adani Group expand its business empire by targeting companies and forcing them to sell stakes to the conglomerate.

Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore claimed raids and registration of cases by the Income Tax Department, the Competition Commission of India, the CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have forced Krishnapatnam Port, ACC, Ambuja Cements and GVK Group to sell stakes or their companies to Adani in the past couple of years.

"See the chronology. Modi + Adani Dosti. And the growth from 609th to 2nd richest man in the world. #ModiHaiToMumkinHai," Tagore tweeted, sharing a picture of Gautam Adani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

See the chronology.. Modi + Adani Dosti ..

Tagore claimed Adani Group bought a 75 per cent stake first in Krishnapatnam Port in October 2020 and a 100 per centstake in April 2021, as the port and Navayuga offices were raided in October 2018.

He alleged that CCI raided ACC, Ambuja and Ultratech cement companies in December 2020 and in October, Adani Group bought stakes in ACC and Ambuja.

Similarly, Tagore claimed that CBI registered a case and ED conducted raids at premises of GVK Group in July 2020 and within a month, the latter sold Mumbai airport to Adani Group. GVK Group on Tuesday had denied similar allegations by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi alleged that this showed that the Modi government was going out of its way to favour the conglomerate and bring benefits for it. "This brings into question the credibility of these agencies," he said.