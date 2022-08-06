Modi govt wrote off bank loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore by gifting waivers to 'friends': Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP government alleging that the "suit-boot sarkar" has written off loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore by gifting waivers to "friends" on a platter.

"2017-18 onwards, this Suit-boot government has written off loan worth 10 lakh crore, making the Public Sector Banks suffer a loss of more than 7 lakh crore," Kharge said on Twitter.

"Modi ji's reverse robinhood government policy: Tax heavily and loot middle class. -Gift loan waivers to friends on a platter," he added.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also shared a written reply to a question asked by him in the House on how much of bank loans were waived off during the last five years.

According to the answer to the unstarred question, given by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, "As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on details of non performing assets (NPAs) written off by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) during 2017-18 was Rs 1.61 lakh crore, during 2018-19 was Rs 2.36 lakh crore, during 2019-20 Rs 2.34 lakh crore, during 2020-21 Rs 1.57 lakh crore."