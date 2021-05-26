Modi hails frontline health workers, doctors for 'risking their lives' against Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday profusely thanked frontline health workers, doctors, nurses and volunteers for "selflessly risking their lives to serve others" in need everyday while fighting the Corona pandemic.

Delivering a keynote address on the occasion of Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima through video conference, Modi also recalled that he dedicated last year’s Vesak day programme to all the front-line workers leading humanity's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He also lauded the efforts of the scientists for developing the Covid-19 vaccines within a year and said this shows the power of human determination and tenacity.

Modi's remarks, though not new, come days after a bitter spat between the Indian Medical Association and Yoga Guru Ramdev over the latter raising questions on the efficacy of allopathic medicines, and could help douse the row which saw many supporters of the Yoga Guru and some from BJP going hammer and tongs against the practitioners of modern medicine.

Ramdev, who was asked to withdraw his statement critical of Allopathy after a strongly-worded letter to him from Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, later put 25 questions to practitioners of modern medicines.

Modi said that this "once in a life-time pandemic" brought tragedy and suffering at the door-step of many and has "impacted every nation".

"The economic impact left by the pandemic is huge and our planet will not be the same after Covid-19," he said.

Flagging that even after a year, the Covid-19 pandemic has still not left us and several nations, including India, have experienced a second wave, Modi also chose to highlight "many note-worthy improvements as well over the last year", like having a better understanding of the pandemic, which strengthens our strategy to fight it and having the vaccine, which is absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic.

Highlighting that the life of Gautama Buddha was about peace, harmony and co-existence, Modi said, "But today, there are still forces whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror and mindless violence."

He said such forces do not believe in liberal democratic principles and thus gave a call for all those who believe in humanity to come together and defeat terror and radicalisation. He said Buddha's teachings and the importance given to social justice can become a global unifying force.

He said that in the last year, several individuals and organisations rose to the occasion and did everything possible to reduce human suffering in the times of Corona and also generous contributions of equipment and materials were made by the Buddhist organisations and followers of Buddha Dharma from around the world..

The event was attended by Members of Venerated Mahasangha, Prime Ministers of Nepal and Sri Lanka and Union Ministers Prahlad Singh and Kiren Rijiju among others.