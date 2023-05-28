Modi hosts meeting with BJP CMs, Deputy CMs

Modi hosts meeting with BJP CMs, Deputy CMs

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls next year, BJP faces an electoral test in five states

Sumit Pande
Sumit Pande, DHNS,
  • May 28 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 22:48 ist
PM at Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting. Credit: PTI Photo

Hours after inaugurating the new parliament building Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the Bhartiya Janata Party-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda.

Others who participated in the deliberations include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The BJP-ruled state chief ministers had come to Delhi to participate in Niti Aayog General Council meeting on Saturday.

Read | India leaving behind slavery, says PM Modi at inauguration of the new Parliament building

“We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well.”; Modi tweeted after the meeting.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls next year, BJP faces an electoral test in five states. Out of these, in three states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh- the party will square off in a direct contest with the Congress.

In the last two Lok Sabha polls, BJP has trounced Congress in seats where it has been locked in a direct contest with the grand old party.

In the assembly elections held in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka earlier this year, the Congress has managed to make a comeback, getting the better of the BJP by securing comfortable majorities in both states.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 