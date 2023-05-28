Modi hosts meeting with BJP CMs, Deputy CMs

Hours after inaugurating the new parliament building Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the Bhartiya Janata Party-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda.

Others who participated in the deliberations include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The BJP-ruled state chief ministers had come to Delhi to participate in Niti Aayog General Council meeting on Saturday.

Read | India leaving behind slavery, says PM Modi at inauguration of the new Parliament building

“We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well.”; Modi tweeted after the meeting.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls next year, BJP faces an electoral test in five states. Out of these, in three states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh- the party will square off in a direct contest with the Congress.

In the last two Lok Sabha polls, BJP has trounced Congress in seats where it has been locked in a direct contest with the grand old party.

In the assembly elections held in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka earlier this year, the Congress has managed to make a comeback, getting the better of the BJP by securing comfortable majorities in both states.