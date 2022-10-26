Modi like avatar of god: UP minister

Modi like avatar of god: UP minister Gulab Devi

The minister said Modi makes people do whatever he wishes

PTI
PTI, Sambhal (UP),
  • Oct 26 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 20:07 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Wednesday said PM Narendra Modi is like an incarnation of god and he can remain in his post as long as he wishes.

"Modiji is like an avatar. He is a person of extraordinary talent. No one can compete with them. If he wishes, he can remain the prime minister till he is alive," the Chandausi MLA told reporters after a programme here.

When asked that some opposition leaders are saying that a person from a minority community should be made the prime minister, Devi said, "Nothing happens by speculation. He is such an extraordinary personality. God has sent him as his representative."

The minister said Modi makes people do whatever he wishes. "See, the entire country follows his words. What can be a greater acceptance than this," said the minister. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister
India
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

 