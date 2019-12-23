Modi pays tributes to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh, popular for his farmer-friendly policies

Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution for empowering the marginalised.

Born in 1902 in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh was the prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980.

"Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his jayanti (birth anniversary). Unwavering when it came to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh ji also worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised," Modi tweeted.

He was at the forefront of strengthening India's democratic fabric, the prime minister said said.

