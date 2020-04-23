Modi reaches more people on Facebook than Trump, Bolsonaro: report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have 4.47 crore followers on his Facebook page but the real views he gets per post is around 17 lakh, while a post by US President Donald Trump with 2.6 crore followers reaches only 8.77 lakh followers, according to the latest 2020 “World Leaders on Facebook” rankings.

However, Trump dominates the rankings for the most interactions with 30.9 crore comments, likes and shares on his Facebook page over the past 12 months, ahead of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro with 20.5 crore interactions.

Modi, who has more than four times as many page likes, is only in third place with a total of 84 million interactions over the past 12 months, according to the report by leading global communications agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW).

Modi reaches an average 17 lakh of his fans which represents only 3.8% of his Facebook community while Bolsonaro reaches on average 9.56 lakh of his one crore fans and Trump only 3.3% of his massive community, the report that analyses the activity of 721 Facebook pages of heads of state and government and foreign ministers said.

This is for the first time the study, which is now in its fourth year, has incorporated the true reach per post for each of the Facebook pages of world leaders defined as a prediction of the number of real views an influencer gets per post rather than the volume of followers alone.

However, Modi is still the most popular world leader on Facebook, with more than 4.47 crore likes on his personal page while Trump remains the second most popular world leader on Facebook, with more than 2.6 crore likes followed by Jordan’s Queen Rania with 1.68 crore likes, although she has registered a slight decline over the past 12 months. The official Prime Minister of India page is in fourth position with 1.37 crore.

The report said world leaders have seen their follower numbers grow exponentially in March 2020 as citizens are looking for guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic. During March, 721 pages of world leaders analysed in the study, part of the Twiplomacy series, have added 1.3 crore new page likes, a 3.7% increase, which is almost half of the growth these pages enjoyed overall over the past 12 months.

As of March 1, the 721 pages have a combined total of 362 million page likes and published 4.35 lakh posts in the past 12 months which have garnered a total of 1.38 billion interactions (comments, likes and shares).

Interestingly, the pages of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and those of the governments of Austria, Estonia and Italy have more than doubled their page likes in March 2020 alone.

“The significant increase in followers of world leaders on Facebook is a logical result of two primary drivers, populations seeking definitive answers on the coronavirus issues and their country’s definitive policy on managing the pandemic, but also the fact that studies are showing that time online generally has increased in some cases up to 36% and on Facebook more than 20%," BCW Chief Innovation Officer Chad Latz said in a statement.