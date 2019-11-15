Modi’s 'trusted' architect to design Gandhi Ashram plan

Ahmedabad-based architect Bimal Patel, whose firm HCP Design, Planning and Management has the bagged the redevelopment project of Lutyen’s Delhi, has been roped in to “restore” the Mahatma Gandhi founded-Sabarmati Ashram to its original form by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patel is drawing the master plan for the ashram, which is touted to be a “world-class memorial”.

Considered Modi’s “trusted” architect, Patel is consulting several trustees of Sabarmati Ashram Memorial and Preservation Trust (SAMPT) that manages the ashram and government officials on drawing the master plan. The idea, DH has learnt from various sources involved in the planning, is to restore the 62 heritage structures spread over 32 acres of land and remove constructions erected in the last three to four decades that have no relevance to Gandhi. The exact plan will be made public soon.

"We are in constant consultation with Bimal Patel who is designing the master plan," said Kartikeya Sarabhai, one of the trustees of SAMPT and a noted environmentalist.

Sources said that Modi on various occasions had expressed his desire to turn the ashram into a “world-class” memorial by amalgamating all the core buildings. On his birthday on September 17, Modi held a meeting in Gandhinagar where apart from Patel, Kartikeya Sarabhai, Gandhian scholar Tridit Suhrud, chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission V K Saxena and others were present and the idea was discussed.

A day later, notices were issued to several trustees including Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust managed by National Dairy Development Board, Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust, Gujarat Harijan Sevak Sangh and Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti. The properties of these trusts were once part of the larger ashram which was established by Gandhi in 1917. The SAMPT-managed Sabarmati Ashram is a popular tourist spot.

All the trusts are learnt to have agreed to hand over land but about 200 residents whose ancestors had settled at ashram have been opposing the move. According to plans, they will be evicted.

“We are in talks with these residents. They don’t have ownership rights. There are many encroachments and illegal constructions that we have to deal with. We have devised a plan that will give these residents ownership rights but at a different location which will be part of the greater ashram,” said a source.

SAMPT chairperson and founder of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) Ela Bhatt told DH, “We have agreed with the proposal. But it will happen in a way that the autonomy of Sabarmati Ashram doesn’t get compromised. Besides, we will also see that it doesn’t become another touristy place.”

Over the last three decades, Patel has worked closely with the Gujarat government and designed Swarnim Sankul, the government office surrounding state legislature building in Gandhinagar during then chief minister Narendra Modi’s rule. Earlier, he designed the Gujarat High Court building, Sabarmati Riverfront, new campus of Indian Institute of Management, among others.

A Padma Shri awardee, Patel is also designing areas surrounding Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

When contacted about his plans, he didn’t respond. His office, however, replied saying that “information will be shared when permitted by the clients”.