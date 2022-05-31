Modi sends out strong poll pitch from Himachal Pradesh

Prime minister Narendra Modi sent out a strong election pitch from poll-bound Himachal Pradesh at the completion of eight years of the Bharatiya Janata Party government. In an address from Shimla’s Ridge ground, Modi said that he was starting his government’s next phase from a place where he cut his teeth in politics.

“Himachal is my karmabhoomi, and I am glad that we are celebrating eight years of my government from here. We pledge to realise the dream that our freedom fighters had aspired for,” Modi said.

During the address, Modi also amply made it clear that the BJP will fight the upcoming elections in November and continue with sitting chief minister Jairam Thakur. While union minister Anurag Thakur and state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj were also present on stage, Modi did not mention Thakur, the state’s other heavyweight.

Chief minister Jairam Thakur said that Modi’s connection with the hill state was deeply emotional. He recounted to the crowd that Modi inquired about his old acquaintance from the state once he landed from the helicopter.

Thakur told DH that the elections will be fought on Modi’s popularity. “All the achievements of our government in the last four years is under his leadership,” he said.

On the issue of the CM’s face in the upcoming elections, Thakur said that there is enough clarity on the matter by now.

“A little bit of confusion took place but things like these happen. The party has entrusted J P Nadda ji with a huge responsibility, and I follow in his footsteps. In the central government, the party has suitably placed Anurag Thakur ji, and I’ve been entrusted with the responsibility of the state. Our assignments are defined,” Thakur said.

Modi’s Shimla address was after he addressed the CMs of states in a virtual meeting early Tuesday morning. The address also marks the party’s official celebrations as it completes eight years in governance, and the BJP mentioned the grants beneficiaries, calling it the “Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan”.

Modi also spoke virtually with five beneficiaries of the government’s schemes. Government officials said that over 17 lakh beneficiaries from 700 districts were connected virtually.

During the rally, Modi also signed off the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which was to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore.

After his address, he was part of a roadshow which started from the city’s iconic Central Telegraph Office (CTO) across the Mall Road, the main thoroughfare. Modi spoke to several people as he walked half kilometre, and even accepted a painting of his mother from a girl.