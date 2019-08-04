Modi sets his eyes on 2024, wants MPs to follow suit

Months into the landslide Lok Sabha victory, Prime Narendra Modi has already set his eyes on winning the next general elections and asked BJP Parliamentarians to step up outreach activities and not fret over issues such as protocol.

Delivering his valedictory address at the two-day Workshop for Parliamentarians, Modi also added a personal touch by asking party MPs not to neglect family and also take utmost care of personal health.

In tongue-in-cheek remarks, Modi told Parliamentarians that when he meant to pay attention to family, it did not mean to promote dynasty.

A senior Parliamentarian said the prime minister spoke like a guardian and asked party members not to fall to the bait of political opponents and make intemperate remarks.

“Be positive, let no negative affect you. Pick your words carefully and choose the right time to speak out,” Modi was quoted as saying by a senior BJP leader.

The prime minister also asked Parliamentarians not to get upset or angry if they do not get invitations to events in their parliamentary constituencies, but attend the function as a commoner as it provided a good opportunity to reach out to the people.

Earlier, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh gave an overview of the growth of the BJP over the years and its contribution to national politics. He also dwelt on the freedom struggle, the Congress party and its political journey over the years.

BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe made a presentation on the personality development and the role parliamentarians should play in the development of the nation.

Newly-appointed BJP General Secretary (organisation), B L Santosh apprised the lawmakers about the upcoming programmes of the party, particularly the membership drive and reaching out to new voters.

The two-day ‘Abhyas Varga’ also came at a time when BJP is struggling to ensure the presence of its members in both the Houses of Parliament, particularly when key legislations such as the amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Investigation Agency Act were taken up.

The workshop was also meant to educate young, first time members about parliamentary procedures. It is also meant to familiarise leaders who had crossed over to the BJP from other political parties about the BJP ideology and expectation from them.