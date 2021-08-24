Modi should clarify India's stand on Taliban: Srinivas B V

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on Taliban and reveal the country's policy on the issue, Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas B V said on Monday.

"Why has Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to react to Taliban issue?" he asked. The PM should reveal the country’s stand so that people of India, as well as foreigners, understand it, he told media persons at Circuit House on Monday.

Srinivas lashed out at BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi for his "hookah bar" jibe against former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He said that Ravi was issuing statements to appease Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

"Narendra Modi failed to fulfill the promise of generating employment in the country and bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks. 'Ache din' promise has benefited a mere four to five people in India," he said.

Karnataka State Youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah said the BJP government had ignored the youth in the state.

“The Congress has been raising its voice against unemployment and inflation in the country," he said.