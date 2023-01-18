Modi socializing losses and privatizing profits: KCR at BRS rally

In his BRS party's national foray inaugural rally, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blamed both the Congress and BJP equally for the various ills, and handicaps suffered by the country despite being bestowed by immense and varied natural resources.

KCR has offered BRS and his vision as capable of solving various unsolved and burning issues like river water disputes between different states, inflation, privatization, and unemployment.

“Let Modi sell off now, we will reverse the privatization of institutions like the LIC. We will cancel Agnipath and revert to the old system form of defence recruitment,” KCR announced on Wednesday while accusing the Narendra Modi government of adopting a policy of “socializing the losses and privatizing the profits.”

The rechristened party's debut “bhaari bahiranga sabha” (massive public rally) on Wednesday in Khammam was attended by AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, and CPI general secretary D Raja.

A common issue raised by the chief ministers in their speeches was “the misuse of the Governor's, Lt Governor's office in various states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi and troubling the respective state governments.”

“In fact, it is not the governor but Modi saab. The governors get calls asking them to hassle the state governments. If the PM can only think of disturbing the states, and CMs 24x7 how will the country develop,” Kejriwal questioned, adding that the 2024 elections should bring in a government that only thinks about people's problems.

Earlier, KCR launched the second phase of Kanti-Velugu, the state government health programme providing free eye check up, aid and inaugurated the Khammam integrated district collectorate complex, just beside the rally venue, in the presence of the three CMs and one ex-CM.

Speaking at the rally later, Kejriwal said they will implement Kanti-velugu-like programme in Delhi and Punjab, while mentioning that KCR had, after visiting the AAP government's Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, opened Basti-dawakhanas in Telangana.

“Like KCR, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspected our Delhi schools and went to refurbish schools in his state. The states, and its leaders should not fight but learn from each other.”

“We came together today not to discuss politics. We deliberated on various challenges and the need to evolve a broad national policy in education, health, privatization etc aspects,” Kejriwal said.

Congratulating KCR, Raja appealed to all the secular-democratic parties in the country “to understand the looming danger and come together to defeat the BJP-RSS.”