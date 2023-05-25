Modi takes veiled dig at Oppn over Parliament row, says Australia showed 'strength of democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made veiled criticism of the boycott of Parliament inauguration by the Opposition saying, the Australian ruling side and Opposition attended the Indian community's programme which he addressed in Sydney, which was a show of “democratic soul and strength”.

The Opposition mounted a fresh attack on the Modi government over not inviting the President to inaugurate the new Parliament building saying its "arrogance has destroyed" the country's Parliamentary system, while the number of parties, which boycotted the May 28 event, rose to 22 with AIUDF announcing its decision to skip the event.

Addressing party supporters at Palam airport here after his return from Australia, Modi referred to the Sydney function and said not only Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and that country's ruling party functionaries, but a former prime minister and opposition members were also present there.

"This was the atmosphere of democracy that everyone joined in the Indian community's programme...Everyone accorded respect to the Indian representative and it was not about Modi's glory but about India's strength,” he said, describing it as a show of "democratic soul and strength".

He did not make any direct mention of the Opposition boycott but said he speaks confidently of India and its people's strengths abroad and the world listens because people here elected a majority government. "Challenges are big. But it is in my nature to challenge the challenges," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit back in a tweet, "Mr Modi, Parliament is the temple of democracy established by the people. The office of His Excellency the President is the first part of the Parliament. The arrogance of your government has destroyed the parliamentary system. 140 crore Indians want to know what do you want to express by taking away the right of the President of India to inaugurate the Parliament House?"

19 opposition parties have collectively resolved to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Parliament is sacrosanct, and as the Head of State, Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji is the only authority that can preside over the solemn occasion of… pic.twitter.com/cw6TDKqrqu — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 24, 2023

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Ashoka the Great, Akbar the Great, Modi the Inaugurate." He added, “yesterday (May 24), President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the country's largest judicial campus at the Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi. It is one man's ego and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first Adivasi woman President her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28."

The boycott call had led to a backlash from the NDA, which called the Opposition stand a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".

In his response, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Boycott of Parliament building opening by 20 parties representing the diversity and pluralism of India is a response to boycott of Parliamentary traditions by an authoritarian government. The NDA statement pulled out by BJP is telling. A once large coalition now virtually extinct!"

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha floor leader Ramgopal Yadav defended the Opposition boycott saying, "If the inauguration is not done by the President, the post without which the definition of Parliament is incomplete, or if she is not invited to the event itself, it is absolutely wrong and the setting of a wrong precedent."