Modi to address West Bengal BJP workers virtually ahead of rural polls

Modi will virtually address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country from the Madhya Pradesh capital on June 27.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 25 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 22:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Grassroot workers of the BJP’s West Bengal unit will hear in their localities the virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Bhopal on June 27, though they are busy with the preparations for the July 8 panchayat polls, a senior party leader said.

Modi will virtually address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country from the Madhya Pradesh capital.

“The programme is being held to boost the booth-level workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. It will, however, also help energise party workers here before the panchayat polls,” the BJP leader said.

Large screens will be set up in various areas of the state to live stream the prime minister’s programme.

“Altogether 16 booth-level functionaries from urban pockets of West Bengal will travel to Bhopal to be physically present at Modiji's event," the leader said.

The party’s national leadership has been informed that the state BJP cannot be able to send a delegation from the rural belt because of the upcoming panchayat elections, he said.

