Modi, Trump discuss regional security amid Iran tension

Amidst a volatile scenario in Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed “regional security matters” with US President Donald Trump, according to a White House statement.

“The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership in 2020. They also reviewed the regional security matters,” says the media release issued by the Trump administration.

The discussion between the two leaders happens a day after a huge crowd of mourners packed Tehran's streets for the funeral of military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed last week in a US drone strike, triggering a wave of heightened tension in the middle east.

The Ministry of External Affairs too issued a brief statement on the Modi-Trump talks but did not give any references to the discussions on regional security.

“The Prime Minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength. He highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” says the MEA statement.

Earlier Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart Mike Pompeo on the Iran situation during which the Secretary of State spoke on “Iran’s continued threats and provocations.”

US Secretary of State Pompeo made it clear to Jaishankar that the Trump Administration would not hesitate to act to keep American lives, and those of our friends and allies, safe.

India on its part voiced “deep concern” on the turn of events in the Persian Gulf as Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts in Iran, Oman, UAE, Qatar and Jordan on the evolving situation in the Gulf.