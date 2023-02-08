Modi urges leaders to spread knowledge about 'people-friendly' budget in their constituencies

In his first meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party, PM Modi asked lawmakers from his party to go out to their constituencies and speak about the people-friendly measures announced in this year’s Budget.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said that Modi told the lawmakers that despite being a pre-election year offering, this year’s Budget was not criticised. “He noted how no Opposition has called this a chunavi Budget, because we are focussed on the overall development and economic progress, keeping the poor at the centre,” Joshi said.

In the meeting, Modi was facilitated by his party colleagues for the Budget and his government’s fiscal policies. Leaders attending the meeting said that Nirmala Sitharaman, too, received praise at the gathering.

Also Read | Rahul made baseless allegations against PM Modi; deal, commission part of Cong's culture: BJP

Leaders attending the meeting said that Modi asked the MPs to go and meet more people and speak to them about the offerings in the Budget. “The prime minister asked us to meet more people from poorer sections of the society, and tell them that for every section there is something,” said a BJP MP from the lower house.

The BJP is launching a countrywide campaign to disseminate more information on the Budget, a committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP has been formed to ensure conferences and campaigns all over the country.

“PM Modi ji has directed all Party members to reach out to the public in general and explain to them how the Budget will help them,” Joshi tweeted.

Modi also asked the MPs to spread the message about India’s G20 presidency, and during the meeting noted that so far 20 meetings have been held by various government departments and agencies. “Foreign delegates visiting the country have appreciated India's preparations and hospitality,” Joshi tweeted.

Modi also took note of the Parliamentary sports programme, Sansad Khel Spardha, and encouraged the lawmakers to organise and participate in more such sports activities.