Modiji has brought growth in GDP, that is gas, petrol and diesel: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over rise in fuel prices, saying people are suffering due to inflation, while the Modi government is busy in tax collection.
The former Congress chief's attack came a day after petrol and diesel prices in the country touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time in the week.
"Modi ji has brought about the tremendous growth in GDP -- gas, diesel and petrol -- prices," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
मोदी जी ने ‘GDP’ यानी गैस-डीज़ल-पेट्रोल के दामों में ज़बरदस्त विकास कर दिखाया है!
जनता महँगाई से त्रस्त, मोदी सरकार टैक्स वसूली में मस्त। pic.twitter.com/FsiG8ECajk
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 24, 2021
"People are suffering due to inflation, while the Modi government is busy in tax collection," he alleged.
The increase in prices took the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to Rs 92.28.
Diesel rate climbed to Rs 75.88 a litre in the national capital and to Rs 82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.
Republic Day 2021 | Rehearsals in full swing for Jan 26
Republic Day 2021 | Tableaux on display this year
How January 26 became the 'Republic Day'
Rallies sweep Russia in protests over Navalny’s arrest
Is that Bernie Sanders in Trudeau press conference?
A Goa seeped in sepia
Time travel in namma Bengaluru
SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food
The world in your hands
How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate