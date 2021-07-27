Monsoon Session: Disruption continues in Parliament, Rajya Sabha passes one bill

Parliament on Tuesday witnessed another washout as an adamant Opposition intensified its protest demanding a discussion on Pegasus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance while opening a new front with the government over the passage of a Bill in Rajya Sabha amid din and without voting as demanded by them.

Both the Houses witnessed frequent disruptions -- Lok Sabha adjourned 10 times and Rajya Sabha five times -- throughout the day over Pegasus even as Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told the MPs in the Upper House that "dictation and dramatics will not work".

Like in the previous days, Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the Houses shouting slogans demanding a discussion on Pegasus and a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

While the Opposition accused the government of running away from a debate, the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha Mukthar Abbas Naqvi said the government is ready for discussion on every issue but the Opposition has not been cooperating. On Monday, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal had invited Opposition leaders for tea to sort out issues.

Countering the government's accusation, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the entire opposition wants the Parliament to function and they want an objective discussion on Pegasus, farm laws and other key issues.

"But the BJP government is unwilling to have any discussion in Parliament. Why is the Prime Minister running away scared from a debate? What are they hiding from the nation?" Kharge, accompanied by Opposition leaders Ramgopal Yadav, Kareem, Tiruchi Siva, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Manoj Jha and Sanjay Singh among others, told reporters.

Opposition leaders in both the Houses held meetings during the day to thrash out a strategy on taking the protest on Pegasus forward, as the government made its intention clear to pass bills amid din. Two bills were passed in Lok Sabha on Monday amid din.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha passed the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill amid din. CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem demanded a division of votes but Deputy Chairman Harivansh went ahead with passing the Bill through a voice vote after his appeal to the Opposition MPs to return to their seats for conducting the division went unheeded.

Kareem said that the Bill was passed in the same way the farm bills were passed. "I sought a division but the Deputy Chairman did not allow it. The rule is that a Bill should be passed only after a vote if an MP demands it. But the rule book has been thrown to the wind. The Opposition parties will strongly raise this," he told DH.

Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said, "The entire Opposition is united. Parliament is not a forum to pass government Bills without debate and discussion. This is happening because the government is just not ready to discuss urgent public issues like Pegasus and repeal of the black farm laws, despite repeated notices."

Ramesh said Parliament is not functioning because the government is not agreeing to these legitimate demands.

Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien said, "MO(di)-SHA(h) doing what they do best. Bulldozing Parliament, Rajya Sabha again. CPI(M) floor leader Kareem asked for voting on the Marine Navigation Bill. His right as a member was deprived by autocrats. Just like how the farm laws were passed, breaking all rules."