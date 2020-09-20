Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha passes Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid high drama. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill also received clearance from the Upper House.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside the notified APMC market yards (mandis). This, the government says, is aimed at facilitating remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.

Farmers will not be charged any cess or levy for sale of their produce under this Act, according to the government.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 seeks to give farmers the right to enter into a contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price.

