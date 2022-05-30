Moosewala murder case: Cops grill gangster Kala Jathedi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police grill gangster Kala Jathedi, his aide

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of Moosewala's murder

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 15:35 ist
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Credit: PTI Photo

In the latest development in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police are questioning gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder. The Special Cell had arrested Jathedi last year and is currently in judicial custody.

Jathedi was taken to the Special Cell office here for questioning in the matter. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Also Read: Delhi Congress stages protest, holds AAP responsible for Moosewala's killing

"Last time when we grilled Jathedi and Rana they had revealed that their associates had conducted recce to execute the killing of Moosewala and one Shahrukh," a source said.

A team of Punjab Police was in touch with the officials of Delhi Police. The sources have suggested that Punjab Police might reach the Special Cell office to record the statements of Jathedi and Rana.

The source said that Jathedi was brought to the cell office in connection with Moosewala and a MCOCA case. The police are probing him in both the cases.

The Delhi Police said they would help in the investigation to crack Moosewala murder case.

Sidhu Moosewala
Delhi Police
Punjab police
India News

