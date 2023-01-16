More from Azad's party to return to Cong fold: Ramesh

More leaders from 'Disappearing Azad Party' to return to Congress fold: Jairam Ramesh

Earlier this month, 17 leaders of the DAP in Jammu and Kashmir, had deserted Azad and returned to the Congress fold

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 14:54 ist
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Credit: IANS Photo

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said more leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Azad Party (DAP) will return to the Congress fold on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, 17 leaders of the DAP in Jammu and Kashmir, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, had deserted former Congress veteran Azad and returned to the Congress fold.

The leaders were welcomed back by the Congress which said they had gone on "leave for two months".

"Tomorrow more leaders from DAP-Disappearing Azad Party will end their leave of absence and return to where they belong," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Expect news from Jammu which is all set to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 19, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Congress
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Democratic Azad Party

What's Brewing

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

 