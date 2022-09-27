More than 50 held with PFI links in Uttar Pradesh

More than 50 held with PFI links in Uttar Pradesh

The raids were held in various locations in 26 districts across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Sep 27 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 16:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly 57 people, linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), have been arrested in raids conducted by the police, Special Task force and Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The raids were held in various locations in 26 districts across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Also Read | More than 90 alleged PFI activists held in raids across six states

Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in a brief statement that the documents and other items seized during the raids were being scrutinized.

He said that legal action will be taken as investigations progress.

Popular Front of India
PFI
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
India News

