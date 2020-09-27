Most honourable man, Modi regime treated him shabbily: Jairam Ramesh pays tribute to Jaswant Singh

'Modi regime treated Jaswant Singh shabbily'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 11:47 ist
Jairam Ramesh and Jaswant Singh. Credit: PTI/DH Photo

Congress veteran leader Jairam Ramesh paid tribute to Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, who passed away aged 82. 

Singh had been unwell the last few years since a fall sustained at home. Jairam described Singh as,"one of the most decent and honourable men in Indian politics," specifically saying that the Modi government treated him "shabbily."

Jaswant Singh (1938-2020): A life in pictures

"Like Pranab Mukherjee, he had been Finance, Defence, and Foreign Minister, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Comission. A widely-read man, he was a noted author as well. His was a voice of reason and moderation," he added. 

The INC leader believed that, "the Modi regime treated him very shabbily."

Jairam Ramesh also said that politicians like Singh were rare and his breed had almost become extinct in the BJP.

