'Mouthpiece of BJP': Cong flays AIUDF chief for remarks on Assam leadership

Congress on Wednesday attacked AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for his remark on the party's Assam leadership, saying that he has become a "mouthpiece for the BJP" to level "totally bogus and unacceptable" charges against its leaders.

While claiming that he continues to be part of the UPA, Ajmal has alleged that Congress leaders in Assam have been receiving "packets" from the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma at night.

Party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the remarks were "blatantly defamatory" while alleging that Ajmal, known as a perfume baron, has worked out a relationship with the chief minister with the "sole purpose of maligning and defaming" the Congress and its leadership.

"Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP, like some other parties like the AIMIM. He has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA as he claims," Ramesh said.

In a statement, he said the Congress and the AIUDF had fought the last Assam Assembly election as an alliance, though that decision had not been an easy one to take for the party.

"But it was taken in the belief that Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner and that he will strengthen secular forces in the state and the country," he said, adding, it became very clear after the elections that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the chief minister.

"Shaken by the extraordinary success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam, the chief minister of Assam and Ajmal have mounted this latest attack," he added.

Congress had allied with the AIUDF despite a section of the party warning that it would alienate a section of voters. Though the party performed well compared to the previous election, it could not beat the BJP for the second time.